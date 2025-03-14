ETF Store Inc. Sells 1,139 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

ETF Store Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,486 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,520.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,244,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,862,000 after buying an additional 8,173,293 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,658,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,678,000 after buying an additional 1,193,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,135,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,620,000 after buying an additional 41,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $389,029,000. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.48 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.91 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.16 and its 200 day moving average is $82.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

