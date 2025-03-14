ETF Store Inc. Purchases 4,126 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

ETF Store Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of ETF Store Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $64.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.86 and its 200 day moving average is $68.91. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $72.14.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

