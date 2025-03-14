ETF Store Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

ETF Store Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the quarter. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 41,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.0699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

