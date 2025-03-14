ETF Store Inc. Has $3.03 Million Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

ETF Store Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.8% of ETF Store Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.54 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.16 and a 1 year high of $120.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.11 and a 200-day moving average of $117.00.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.