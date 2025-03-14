Essential Planning LLC. Takes Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 331,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 48,706,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284,336 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,160,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 99,795 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the third quarter worth $1,083,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 154.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 543,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 329,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 736.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 246,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 217,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on OPK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.72 on Friday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at OPKO Health

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 67,434 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $115,312.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,301,448 shares in the company, valued at $364,745,476.08. This represents a 0.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 764,971 shares of company stock worth $1,145,692 in the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Further Reading

