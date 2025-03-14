Essential Planning LLC. Purchases New Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,780 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Teradata during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Teradata during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Teradata by 1,055.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TDC. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Teradata Stock Performance

NYSE TDC opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.75. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 149.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

