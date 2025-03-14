Essential Planning LLC. Makes New $790,000 Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5,840.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,826 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 36.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,729,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,603,000 after buying an additional 2,320,909 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at $130,479,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $108,433,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1,428.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 987,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,484,000 after buying an additional 922,892 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

NYSE CARR opened at $64.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $53.33 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The company has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

