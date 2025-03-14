essensys (LON:ESYS) Shares Down 2.7% – Should You Sell?

essensys plc (LON:ESYS – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.47). Approximately 15,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 39,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.48).

essensys Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 31.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a market capitalization of £23.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.60.

essensys (LON:ESYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported GBX (3) (($0.04)) earnings per share for the quarter. essensys had a negative return on equity of 17.72% and a negative net margin of 13.71%. Research analysts anticipate that essensys plc will post -7.5100005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

essensys Company Profile

essensys plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of mission-critical software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the flexible workspace segment of the commercial real estate industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company offers essensys platform, a software that automates and simplifies the management of occupiers, spaces, and services; essensys Cloud, a smart building connectivity delivered across secure and private network; and Operate, a contract management, billing, and invoicing software.

