Esports Stocks To Research – March 14th

PENN Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, and Sphere Entertainment are the three Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of companies involved in the competitive gaming industry, including game developers, tournament organizers, teams, streaming platforms, and related merchandise brands. Investors in these stocks seek to benefit from the rapidly growing esports sector, which merges technology, entertainment, and sports, though fluctuations and emerging market risks remain significant factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

NASDAQ PENN traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.17. 2,371,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,532,730. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $23.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.19.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

NASDAQ NSIT traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.12. The company had a trading volume of 98,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,618. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.01. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $146.56 and a 52 week high of $228.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Shares of SPHR stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.57. The stock had a trading volume of 248,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,049. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.39. Sphere Entertainment has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $50.88.

