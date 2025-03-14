Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.36 and last traded at $37.32, with a volume of 23125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on EBKDY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Erste Group Bank from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut Erste Group Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Erste Group Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Erste Group Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank Price Performance

About Erste Group Bank

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.64.

(Get Free Report)

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.