Erste Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,630,798.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 142,459,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,223,853,000 after acquiring an additional 142,450,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,899,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,241,000 after purchasing an additional 880,816 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,393,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,994,000 after purchasing an additional 648,982 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,240,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,817,000 after buying an additional 417,325 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,511,000 after buying an additional 134,767 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of TTWO opened at $203.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.49. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $218.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTWO

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.