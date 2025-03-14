Erste Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 83.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,145 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,416 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 14.6 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.81. The firm has a market cap of $102.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.04.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

