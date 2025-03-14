Erste Asset Management GmbH Increases Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $11,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 213,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $637,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 42,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,435,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,261,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,247,000 after purchasing an additional 66,654 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. Melius started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $110.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.44.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $68.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.45, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $127.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brad W. Buss bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 87,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,797. The trade was a 3.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,097.50. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,980 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

