Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $6.95 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 3,714.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,566,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 114.2% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,302,000 after buying an additional 48,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 136,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,926,000 after acquiring an additional 31,662 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $354.00 price objective (down from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Public Storage from $338.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.69.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $292.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.01. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $256.31 and a 12 month high of $369.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.89%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

