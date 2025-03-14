Erste Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,241 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 157,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 326,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,449,000 after acquiring an additional 184,560 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 719,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,732,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,010,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 94,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:BK opened at $79.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.29. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $52.64 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The firm has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on BK shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.