Erste Asset Management GmbH Buys 609 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.06% of Regal Rexnord worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 335.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RRX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $191.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.75.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

NYSE:RRX opened at $114.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.49. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $113.73 and a 52 week high of $185.28.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.22). Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 47.46%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

