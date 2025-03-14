Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX stock opened at $833.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $914.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $907.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.14 and a 52-week high of $994.03. The company has a market capitalization of $81.17 billion, a PE ratio of 97.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 684 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.51, for a total value of $643,308.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,878,652.27. The trade was a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.73, for a total transaction of $199,891.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,513.85. The trade was a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,054 shares of company stock worth $17,466,950. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Equinix from $1,085.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $989.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on Equinix

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.