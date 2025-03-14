Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock Holdings Boosted by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 273,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Equifax to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $321.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.13.

Shares of EFX opened at $237.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.02 and a fifty-two week high of $309.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.17 and its 200-day moving average is $268.68.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

