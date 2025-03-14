EOG Resources Q4 EPS Forecast Decreased by Zacks Research

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.97. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2026 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.62 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.86.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $121.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $115.78 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

