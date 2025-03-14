EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Lessened by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD decreased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,810 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 4,642.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,852,238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $349,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,092 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,284,228 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $694,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $171,193,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 856.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200,851 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $147,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,192,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,230,014,000 after acquiring an additional 781,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Williams Trading set a $154.00 target price on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.86.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $121.01 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.78 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.66.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.