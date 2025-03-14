ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Down 96.6% in February

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the February 13th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ENN Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:XNGSY opened at $28.30 on Friday. ENN Energy has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $41.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50.

Get ENN Energy alerts:

ENN Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.