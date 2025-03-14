ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Down 96.6% in February

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the February 13th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
ENN Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:XNGSY opened at $28.30 on Friday. ENN Energy has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $41.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50.
ENN Energy Company Profile
