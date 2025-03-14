Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.07, Zacks reports.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of ELVN stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $991.35 million, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.82. Enliven Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $30.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELVN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Enliven Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Insider Activity at Enliven Therapeutics

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $25,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $325,520. The trade was a 7.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anish Patel sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $524,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,784 shares of company stock worth $1,092,375. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

