Endeavour Silver Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 10,463 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 318% compared to the typical volume of 2,505 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXK opened at $4.71 on Friday. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 1.55.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Free Report ) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.90 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

