enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU) Director Buys C$71,280.00 in Stock

enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU – Get Free Report) Director William Morris Sheriff acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.38 per share, with a total value of C$71,280.00.

William Morris Sheriff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 4th, William Morris Sheriff acquired 35,000 shares of enCore Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.37 per share, with a total value of C$83,079.36.

On Tuesday, December 31st, William Morris Sheriff sold 10,000 shares of enCore Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total transaction of C$49,392.00.

enCore Energy Stock Performance

CVE EU opened at C$2.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$270.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.78. enCore Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$1.80 and a one year high of C$6.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of enCore Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

enCore Energy Company Profile

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

