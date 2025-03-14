Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Posts Earnings Results

Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 4 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Empiric Student Property had a net margin of 65.69% and a return on equity of 7.23%.

ESP stock opened at GBX 80.80 ($1.05) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £535.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 82.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 88.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27. Empiric Student Property has a 12-month low of GBX 78.10 ($1.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 100 ($1.30).

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation serving key UK universities.Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.The Company, an internally managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) incorporated in England and Wales, listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014.

