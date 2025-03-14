Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Trading Down 2.8% – Here’s Why

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.34 and last traded at C$1.37. Approximately 141,067 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 550,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.41.

Emerita Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$355.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 4.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.96.

About Emerita Resources

(Get Free Report)

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerita Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerita Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.