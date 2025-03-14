Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Shares Up 10.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) shot up 10.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.34 and last traded at C$1.29. 257,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 544,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

Emerita Resources Stock Up 8.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$360.59 million, a PE ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 4.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 44.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.96.

Emerita Resources Company Profile

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

