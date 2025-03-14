Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Director Neal Franklin Fowler Sells 35,000 Shares

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) Director Neal Franklin Fowler sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $204,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,100 shares in the company, valued at $589,413. This trade represents a 25.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.84. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.67 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 18.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 5,458.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

