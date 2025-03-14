Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Short Interest Update

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the February 13th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Elior Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ELROF remained flat at $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. Elior Group has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $3.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23.
Elior Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Elior Group
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- What is Put Option Volume?
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
Receive News & Ratings for Elior Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elior Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.