Elevai Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELAB) Short Interest Down 89.6% in February

Elevai Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decrease of 89.6% from the February 13th total of 185,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Elevai Labs Stock Up 6.6 %
NASDAQ ELAB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.18. 58,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,621. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Elevai Labs has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $1,134.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -2.93.
Elevai Labs Company Profile
