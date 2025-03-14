Elevai Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELAB) Short Interest Down 89.6% in February

Elevai Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decrease of 89.6% from the February 13th total of 185,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Elevai Labs Stock Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ ELAB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.18. 58,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,621. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Elevai Labs has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $1,134.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -2.93.

Elevai Labs Company Profile

Elevai Labs, Inc, a skincare development company, designs, manufactures, and markets skincare products. Its products include Empower and Enfinity post-skincare procedure care serums for the face, neck, and upper chest regions. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical Labs Inc and changed its name to Elevai Labs, Inc in December 2021.

