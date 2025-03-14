Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Sells C$58,951.20 in Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.92, for a total transaction of C$58,951.20.

TSE:ELD opened at C$22.08 on Friday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$16.71 and a 1 year high of C$26.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$21.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELD. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.

