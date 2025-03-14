El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

LOCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

Shares of LOCO stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. El Pollo Loco has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $294.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.50.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $114.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 235.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

