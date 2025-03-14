Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $67.92 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $645,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,770.56. The trade was a 16.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $27,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,414.24. This trade represents a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,803 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,976 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

