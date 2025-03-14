Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Edesa Biotech Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EDSA opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81. Edesa Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.17). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Edesa Biotech will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edesa Biotech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edesa Biotech, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EDSA Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.18% of Edesa Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

