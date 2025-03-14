Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSAFree Report) in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EDSA opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81. Edesa Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.17). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Edesa Biotech will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edesa Biotech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSAFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.18% of Edesa Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

