ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 51 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.70), with a volume of 92368 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.74).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

ECO Animal Health Group Stock Up 11.4 %

The company has a market cap of £39.27 million, a P/E ratio of 37.46 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 62.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.96.

ECO Animal Health is a world leader in animal health, developing and marketing branded veterinary pharmaceuticals globally, with expertise in antibiotics and vaccines for pigs and poultry. We have a maturing proprietary R&D pipeline.

Headquartered in the UK, with global offices including R&D and manufacturing, we have marketing authorisations in over 70 countries and employ over 200 people worldwide.

Our lead product, Aivlosin® is a proprietary, patented medication which is effective against both respiratory and intestinal diseases in pigs and poultry.

