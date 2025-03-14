Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) CFO R David Rosato Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) CFO R David Rosato acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Eastern Bankshares Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of EBC stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.95. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35.
Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 11.07%. Research analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on EBC
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 36.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,431,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913,376 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,196,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 595.7% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,730,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after buying an additional 1,481,889 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,666,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,471 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,754,000 after buying an additional 1,170,276 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Eastern Bankshares Company Profile
Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eastern Bankshares
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.