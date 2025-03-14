Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) CFO R David Rosato Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) CFO R David Rosato acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EBC stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.95. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 11.07%. Research analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 36.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,431,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913,376 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,196,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 595.7% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,730,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after buying an additional 1,481,889 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,666,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,471 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,754,000 after buying an additional 1,170,276 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

