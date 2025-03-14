e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $62.97, but opened at $66.13. e.l.f. Beauty shares last traded at $66.44, with a volume of 516,912 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $174.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.75.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $269,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,232.32. The trade was a 67.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 60.3% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 230.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1,380.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 15,184 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

