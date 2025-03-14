Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $274.91, but opened at $294.66. Duolingo shares last traded at $285.10, with a volume of 102,183 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Duolingo from $351.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Duolingo from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Duolingo from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.00.

Duolingo Stock Down 6.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 148.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.49 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.28, for a total value of $1,160,891.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,400,100.16. This trade represents a 2.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.82, for a total value of $3,368,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $24,251.04. The trade was a 99.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,499 shares of company stock valued at $29,162,568. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in Duolingo by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Duolingo by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

