Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Director Nikolay Hristov Sells 3,833 Shares

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) Director Nikolay Hristov sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total transaction of C$67,460.80.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Up 2.3 %

Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$17.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$9.63 and a 52-week high of C$18.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

