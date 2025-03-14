Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Buys 15,800 Shares

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.40 per share, with a total value of C$274,961.08.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of D.UN stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$17.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,693. The company has a market cap of C$281.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.41. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$15.31 and a 52 week high of C$23.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.50.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

