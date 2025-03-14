DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after buying an additional 29,991 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,028,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 120,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 26,164 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,175,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,470,000 after acquiring an additional 86,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after acquiring an additional 350,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DKNG. BTIG Research set a $59.00 price objective on DraftKings in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DraftKings from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DraftKings from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DraftKings from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $36.99 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 48.13% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. As a group, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 666,651 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $28,279,335.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,336,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,521,391.90. The trade was a 16.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 3,420 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $143,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,704. This represents a 67.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,558,412 shares of company stock valued at $108,506,588 over the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

