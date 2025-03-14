Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Trading 9.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.71. 229,670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 230,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.77 price objective on shares of Doubleview Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.
Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.
