Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Shares Up 9.2% – What’s Next?

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Free Report) shot up 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.71. 229,670 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 230,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.77 price objective on Doubleview Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Doubleview Gold Stock Up 12.3 %

About Doubleview Gold

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.42. The company has a market cap of C$176.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

Further Reading

