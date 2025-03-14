DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in DoorDash by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 108,332 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total value of $19,363,261.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $268,110. The trade was a 98.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $284,423.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,584.10. This represents a 8.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 522,062 shares of company stock valued at $92,218,440. 7.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DASH opened at $178.29 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.32 and a 52-week high of $215.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.78. The company has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a PE ratio of 660.33 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on DoorDash from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.52.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

