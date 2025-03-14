Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Purchases 11,600 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 11,600 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $204,044.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,314,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,199,979.38. This represents a 0.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 10th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 15,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $267,450.00.

On Friday, March 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 14,608 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $262,359.68.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 15,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $269,700.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 15,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $267,750.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 14,700 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $250,782.00.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 12,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $197,880.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,817 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $127,338.93.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

DGICA opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48. The company has a market cap of $614.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of -0.04. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $249.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.61 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.39%.

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Donegal Group by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 235,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 130,489 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 97,795 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 351.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 107,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 84,029 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 65,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 60,491 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

