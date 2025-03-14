Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Donaldson worth $40,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth about $943,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,394,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 69,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Stock Performance

NYSE:DCI opened at $66.96 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.10 and a twelve month high of $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.48 and a 200-day moving average of $71.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.32 million. Analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DCI

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $2,032,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,929.26. This represents a 51.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $946,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,992. This represents a 34.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.