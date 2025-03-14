Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH) Short Interest Update

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 301,300 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the February 13th total of 952,800 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Dominari

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dominari stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.89% of Dominari worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 42.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominari Stock Down 10.3 %

Shares of DOMH traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.71. 1,032,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.08. Dominari has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76.

Dominari Dividend Announcement

About Dominari

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

