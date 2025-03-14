Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Updates FY26 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) updated its FY26 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.10-5.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.83. The company issued revenue guidance of +3.4-4.4% yr/yr to ~$42.0-42.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.18 billion. Dollar General also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.100-5.800 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Barclays cut their price target on Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America raised Dollar General from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Dollar General from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dollar General from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.09.

Dollar General Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $80.03 on Friday. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.70. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $451,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

