Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2025

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXLGet Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.41, but opened at $18.54. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $18.72, with a volume of 18,661,792 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 3.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average of $30.40.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $27,180,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 117,087.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after buying an additional 299,744 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,000,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,319,000 after purchasing an additional 235,607 shares during the period. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 383,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after purchasing an additional 205,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 622,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after buying an additional 141,941 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

