Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL) Shares Bought by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL – Free Report) by 720.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares by 228.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 7.9 %

NYSEARCA NAIL opened at $59.65 on Friday. Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $178.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 4.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.34.

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares (NAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Home Construction index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged bullish exposure to an index composed of US companies within the home construction sector. NAIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

